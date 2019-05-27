







MARYELLEN MEES WISE EISELSTEIN died May 24, 2019, at home at the age of 95. She was born June 25, 1923, in Huntington, West Virginia. She is the daughter of Dr. Charles W. Wise, DDS, and Clara Marie Mees Wise. She was married for 66 years to Herbert Louis Eiselstein. Her survivors include her three children, June Eiselstein (Evan Rossignol, deceased), Salisbury, MD, Lawrence E. Eiselstein (Barbara Kiem) Atherton, Calif., Carol Ann Eiselstein, Huntington; her brother, Charles W. Wise (Margaret Ann Curry) Westminster, MD. Grandchildren include Lisa Eiselstein, Temecula, Calif., Alexander Eiselstein of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Laura Alcaraz of Aptos, Calif.; and three great-grandchildren, Nahla Alcaraz of Aptos, Calif., Tatiana and Tatum Eiselstein of Geneseo, Ill.; two nieces and a nephew, Kimberly Eiselstein Grimm and husband Larry of South Point, Ohio, Elizabeth Wise Williams (Doug Williams, deceased), Westminster, Md., Charles R. Wise and wife Diane of Ellicott City Md., and their two sons, Scott and Ethan. She is also survived by June Eiselstein's stepchildren, Steve Rossignol (Darcy Rappleyea) and their children Audra and Morgan, Lexington, NY; Heika Rossignol, Kingston, NY; Monique Rossignol (Christopher Kauppi), Phoenix, Ariz.; Michelle Rossignol, Burbank, Calif., and Daniel Rossignol, Columbia, Md.. Maryellen attended Marshall Lab School from first grade through high school and then went to Marshall's Teacher's College where she received her teachers' certificate in biology. She taught biology for four years at Huntington East High School, from 1945 to 1949. She married Herbert L. Eiselstein and later became a full-time mother and homemaker. Herbert L. Eiselstein predeceased her in 2011. Maryellen Eiselstein was a founding member of the Flower and Field Garden Club and was past President of Huntington Council of Garden Clubs, propagated daffodils and became known as the "Holly Lady" for her love of holly trees, many holly trees were shared with others in Cabell County. She is one of the original members of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church on 12th Avenue, Huntington. She loved gardening, reading, and cats. Contributions may be made in her honor to the Maryellen Mees Wise Eiselstein Scholarship fund at Marshall University, College of Education and Professional Development for biology. The family would like to thank her caregivers from Village Caregiving, Jackie Holden and Judy Taylor; Dr. Shirley Neitch and PA Angela Brammell. A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Mackey at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Entombment will follow the service in The Abbey of Remembrance at Woodmere Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 27, 2019