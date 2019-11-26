|
MASON LINDSEY MAYNARD, 101, resident of Wyngate at the Rivers Edge Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born May 31, 1918, in Kiahsville, W.Va. He married Eunice Smith Maynard in 1934, and they were the parents of six children. She preceded him in death in October of 1982. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Williams Maynard. He is survived by children, Barbara LeGates of Wilmington, Ohio, Beatrice Claing (Thuerl) Brewer of Chesapeake, Ohio, Delmas (Judy) Maynard of Chester, Va., Sylvia Kay (Bill) Kahl of Forest Hills, Md., Gaynelle Perdue of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Bruce Willard (Cathy) Maynard of Lanett, Ala.; stepchildren, Harold and Sandy Montgomery, Karen and Wilbur Van Matre, Rodney and Angie Dunfee; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Idella Napier Maynard, and stepmother, Sadie Queen Maynard; siblings, Curtis, Newman and Howard Maynard; grandson, Shawn Maynard; half-sisters, Cleo Maynard and Aldean Maynard; son-in-law, John Perdue; paternal grandparents, Lindsey Maynard and Nancy Victoria Maynard Adkins; maternal grandparents, William Albert and Elizabeth Napier; maternal great-grandparents, Charles Maynard and Matilda Cassidy Maynard and Ruben and Elizabeth Queen Adkins. Mason was a retired coal miner. He owned and operated a drive-in and filling station in English, W.Va., and Welch, W.Va. He attended West Virginia University and passed his state board for West Virginia mine inspector. He retired from Allied Chemical. Mason was a Past Master of the 536 Masonic Lodge in Crown City, Ohio. He enjoyed hunting, long walks in the woods and spending time with his family. The family would like to thank all those at Wyngate of River's Edge who lovingly cared for him the past year and half of his life. At his request, a graveside service for family and friends will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio, with Wilbur Van Matre officiating. There will be no visitation. Anyone who desires may make a contribution in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019