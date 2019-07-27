|
MATIA SUE FRYE, 55, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Howard and Oneita Morrison Toler. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Toler and Danny Toler, and the father of her daughter, David Frye. She was a loving mother to Summer Arnold and her husband Timothy; loving sister to Symone Arnold, Blecia Berry (Doyle) and Jack Toler (Annelle); loving grandmother of Jayln Patrick and Kylie Arnold; and loving aunt to Todd Toler, Tonya Robbins, Pamela Toler, Elizabeth Toler, Carrie Toler, Shannon Anagnostopoulos, Timothy Toler (Megan Clark), Malaki Toler, Gerod Berry and Tyler Berry (Mallory), and several great-nieces and -nephews. The family wants to give a big thank you to the home hemodialysis team at Fresenius. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Doyle Berry and Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. She will be truly missed by all. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 27, 2019