MATTHEW SCOTT SHIPLEY, 56, of Huntington, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his residence. Matthew was born November 20, 1962, in Huntington, a son of Samye Faye Endicott Arthur and the late Jack Shipley. He worked for the Norfolk-Southern Railroad. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Jeffery Allen Shipley; and his maternal grandparents, Luther and Danzil Endicott. Additional survivors include three sons, William (Candice) Shipley, Brandon (Heather) Shipley, Jeffrey Shipley; one daughter, Isabella Shipley; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Logan and Azrielle, Tedo, Chloe and Wyatt; his stepmother, Sue Shipley; two uncles, Danny (Claudette) Endicott and Joe (Shirley) Shipley; and a special aunt, Anabelle Kitz Miller. There will be a Celebration of Matthew's Life Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019