MAVIS EILEEN GOULD, 67, of Wilson, N.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, N.C. She is survived by her husband, Arnold Gould Sr. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Smith-Mayes Family Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Visitation will be held noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019