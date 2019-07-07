Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Smith-Mayes Family Cemetery,
Glenwood,, WV
View Map
More Obituaries for MAVIS GOULD
MAVIS EILEEN GOULD

MAVIS EILEEN GOULD, 67, of Wilson, N.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, N.C. She is survived by her husband, Arnold Gould Sr. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Smith-Mayes Family Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Visitation will be held noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
