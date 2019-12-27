Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAX MYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAX DAVID MYERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAX DAVID MYERS Obituary

MAX DAVID MYERS, age 66, went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2019. Max was born at Ironton General Hospital on March 3, 1953, to the late Merle and Jerre Myers. He was a 1971 graduate of Raceland High School. Max was a carpenter by trade, an avid fisherman and UK fan. He loved camping and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Silas McFann, and his first wife, Jeanine Cumbo Myers. Max is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Delawder Myers. He is also survived by his children, Michele Myers, Stacy (Aaron) McFann and Brandon (Ashlee) Myers, of Ironton, as well as his grandchildren, Max and Maycen McKenzie, Grayson and Samuel McFann, and Casen and Haelyn Myers. He is also survived by his sister, Jenny Craft of Worthington, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, and visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Myers family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAX's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -