MAX DAVID MYERS, age 66, went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2019. Max was born at Ironton General Hospital on March 3, 1953, to the late Merle and Jerre Myers. He was a 1971 graduate of Raceland High School. Max was a carpenter by trade, an avid fisherman and UK fan. He loved camping and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Silas McFann, and his first wife, Jeanine Cumbo Myers. Max is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Delawder Myers. He is also survived by his children, Michele Myers, Stacy (Aaron) McFann and Brandon (Ashlee) Myers, of Ironton, as well as his grandchildren, Max and Maycen McKenzie, Grayson and Samuel McFann, and Casen and Haelyn Myers. He is also survived by his sister, Jenny Craft of Worthington, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, and visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Myers family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019