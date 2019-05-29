|
MAX W. HAFFELT, 78, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Ann Clarke Haffelt, died May 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was a retired educator and Director of Business for the Gallia County Local School District. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.willisfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, food or gifts, the family asks you consider a donation to a church of your choice.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 29, 2019
