Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
MAX W. HAFFELT, 78, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Ann Clarke Haffelt, died May 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was a retired educator and Director of Business for the Gallia County Local School District. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.willisfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, food or gifts, the family asks you consider a donation to a church of your choice.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 29, 2019
