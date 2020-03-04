Home

MAXINE COMPTON

MAXINE COMPTON, 90, of Ashland, mother of Leasa Compton of Idyllwild, Calif., and Gina Newton of Danville, Ky., died Feb. 27 in Ephraim McDowell Medical Center, Danville, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 6, Rose Hill Mausoleum, Ashland; burial follows. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6 at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
