MAXINE ELLEN (NEWSOME) HALE, 89, of Huntington, transitioned on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born on August 23, 1929, in Huntington, to her late parents, John S. and Clara (Meadows) Newsome. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cornell Hale; brother, John Lawrence; sister, Rose Burkes; and a special great-nephew, Melvin A. Courts Jr. Maxine was a devoted member of the 16th Street Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for 25 years. She also served as a Superintendent of the Sunday School program and was the first woman treasurer alongside Katherine Stevens. She also sang in the "Women's Gospel Chorus." She leaves to mourn her passing one brother, William H. "Joe" Curry; three sons, Michael S. Duckworth Sr., Gregory L. (Doris Jean) Duckworth and Michael S. (Jackie Lynn) Duckworth Jr.; two stepsons, C.C. and Thomas Emmitt (Jacklyn) Hale; and one stepdaughter, Elizabeth Denise Hale. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Trina Ziegler, Montez Duckworth, Lyani Duckworth and Rico Hale; six great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Jasmine Jalisha and Jaaliyah, Nevah Ziegler; four nieces, Shelli Curry, Rhonda Curry, Monica Curry-Calhoun and Marlo Moore; three great-nieces, Marie Lynn (Melvin Sr.) Courts, Kim Curry and Lauren Henderson; four great-nephews, Anthony Curry, Preston Curry, David Pitt and Marlen Moore. In addition, four step-granddaughters, Serena, Natasha, Joanna and Alexis Hale; and special friends, Felicia Montgomery and Alexandra Eggleston. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 16th Street Baptist Church with Rev. James Redd officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Clements, the staff of 4 South at Cabell Huntington Hospital and Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their outstanding service and care during the final days of Maxine Hale. Donations may be sent to 16th Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 442, Huntington, WV 25709, or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019