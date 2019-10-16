|
MAXINE HANNON, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Concord Nursing Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio, her home for the past three years. She was born on November 9, 1935, in Sweetland, W.Va., to the late Seybert and Reba Mae Cooper Blankenship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert H. Hannon; her sister, Thelma Jordan, and three brothers, Eugene, Leo and Charles Blankenship; niece, Mary Ann Copeland, and nephews, Jack Blankenship, Billy Blankenship and Danny Jordan. Maxine always had a smile on her face and looked at the good in all. She enjoyed working and retired from the JCPenney Distribution center. She is survived by her dear sister-in-law, Mary Blankenship of Kistler, W.Va.; nephews, Dickie (Cheryl) Blankenship of Loganville, Ga., Michael (Melissa) Blankenship of Clemons, N.C., Harold (Peggy) Blankenship of Gastonia, N.C., Charles E. (Christine) Blankenship of Kingston, Ohio; nieces, Donna Jean Gist of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brenda Jordan of Huntington, W.Va., Lynda Jordan of Barboursville, W.Va., and Kim (Chris) Tipton of Kistler, W.Va.; great-niece, Amy (Andy) Heimbach of Wheelersburg, Ohio; great-nephew, Charles E. (Angela) Blankenship of Ashville, Ohio; and many other great-nieces and great-nephews; her special great-nephew, Jax Tipton; great-great-niece, Lyndsay Heimbach; and great-great-nephew, Cooper Heimbach; and her wonderful caregivers and friends at Concord Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, with Pastor Harold Blankenship officiating at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, Ohio, with burial to follow at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019