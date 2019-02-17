







MAXINE JORDAN passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randy Jordan; son, Edward Smolenski; daughter, Jan Hensley; and granddaughter, Sherry Frazier. Maxine also had many brothers and sisters. She leaves behind a granddaughter and many great-grandchildren. We were blessed to spend many years with our Mam-Maw. We will miss the many family gatherings but will hold memories close to our hearts. We would like to thank Caring Hands and Hospice for their care and compassion. Remembering you is easy, we will remember you every day but it is a heartache that will never go away. Love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck. P.S. - tell Pap Paw we love and miss him. Love you always Mam Maw. Graveside services will be Monday, February 18 at Woodmere. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019