|
|
MAXINE WHITLEY, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on November 15, 1927, to the late Ernest and Hazel Dennison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Whitley; three siblings, Gordon, Don and Earl Dennison. She is survived by six siblings, Carroll, Jay, Paul and Fred Dennison, Linda Bailey and Sandra Rose; as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 10 to 10:45 a.m. the same day at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019