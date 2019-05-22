|
MAYBELLE KIGER, 62, of Huntington, widow of David Kraig Kiger, died May 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was an administrative assistant for David Given Real Estate. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
