Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
Beckley, WV
View Map

MAYFAIR JANICE JUSTICE

MAYFAIR JANICE JUSTICE Obituary

MAYFAIR JANICE JUSTICE, 88, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away March 2, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Bob Ray. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley, W.Va. She was born June 2, 1931, a daughter of the late Leonard and Stacie Vandall Fleshman. She was a member of Cyrus Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Graham Daniel Justice Sr.; siblings, Robert Fleshman and Rosemary Deyerle; and one granddaughter, Shanna G. Weekly. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Karen L. and Daniel Curtis of Roanoke; two sons and daughter-in-law, Graham Daniel "Chuck" and Carol Justice Jr. of Georgia and Joseph S. Justice of Tennessee; three sisters, Linda Halsey of Chillicothe, Ohio, Reba Pitsenbarger of Pinch, W.Va., and Carolyn Whitt of Seaford, Del.; two grandchildren, Lauren Cox and her husband Cason and Ashley D. Curtis; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton Graham Weekly and Abigale McComas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
