Services Reger Funeral Home 1242 Adams Avenue Huntington , WV 25704 (304) 522-2031

Former Huntington MAYOR ROBERT R. "BOBBY" NELSON has died at the age of 84. He is remembered for his strong love of country, family and service. Born and raised in the Whitesville, West Virginia, coal camp of Blue Pennant, he graduated from Sherman High School in Boone County before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1957. Upon giving his friend a ride to register at Marshall College, a counselor at the college persuaded him to attend Marshall on the G.I. Bill. Politically active on Marshall's campus, he was active in a group called "The Robe" and was among a group of students and administrators who led the charge to gain University status. He met and married Cindy Abruzzino at Marshall, and they would go on to have two children. He graduated Marshall University in 1960 with his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. While at Marshall, he was a student of Dr. Ken Hechler, and soon after graduation began working for Hechler in his successful run for U.S. Congress. While working in Washington D.C. in Congressman Hechler's office he began working on his Master of Arts in American Government at George Washington University. He returned to Huntington to manage Congressman Hechler's local office, and later finished his Master of Arts degree in political science at Marshall University in 1967. After working as Administrative Assistant to Congressman Ken Hechler (1960-1970), Bobby ran for political office and served as a Delegate in the West Virginia Legislature (1965-70). He then successfully ran for State Senate and served as a Senator in the West Virginia Legislature from 1971-1985. Bobby served on many instrumental committees during his time in the legislature including Education, Judicial, and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Bobby was known as the "Voice of Marshall University" in the West Virginia Legislature, sponsoring legislation that would lead to the construction of the Cam Henderson Center and then Marshall Stadium (now Joan C. Edwards Stadium). He also helped secure funds for the Marshall Library, Smith Hall and the Memorial Student Center. While in the Senate, Bobby also sponsored a bill to start the Autism Center at Marshall University. Bobby became the owner and operator of Nelson's Corner Grocery in 1981. In 1985, he became the 67th Mayor of Huntington, but the first under the new Strong Mayor/City Council form of government. As Mayor, he combined traditional patriotism and compassion with an independent mind that allowed him to stay true to his principles and put the good of the people over politics or self-gain. He founded the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation to honor the Father of Black History, who grew up in Huntington, West Virginia. As mayor, he helped secure city funds to match an important grant for the Madie Carroll House Preservation Society. The Nelson Apartments in the West End of Huntington are named for Bobby, who played a major role in the development of programs to help the homeless and what is now Harmony House. In his later career, Bobby was a professor of Political Science and History at Marshall University. He also served as student liaison and instructor of a Marshall University internship program in which students were placed throughout state government at the Capitol in Charleston as part of their college instruction. He hosted a popular talk radio show where he did what he loves best- discuss current events, politics and sports. In April 2017, Bobby was awarded a "Distinguished Alumni Award" by Marshall University. Bobby was born to Joda and Opal Nelson on October 9, 1934. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Billie, Joda Paul and Charles; and sisters, Clare Koontz and Phyllis Carr. He is survived by his loving sisters, Jane Davis (Jim), Joann Morton(Herman), both of Palestine, Texas, and Barb Michael of Seth W.Va.; son, Philip S. Nelson of Huntington; daughter, Christine Nelson Preservati of Huntington; daughter-in-law, Jill Burford Nelson; son-in-law, Nicholas Preservati; and four grandchildren, Alexandra Nelson (fiancé Iv Shqevi), Shelby Nelson (fiancé Jacob Burcham), Julia Preservati, Jackson Preservati; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony honoring Bobby on Monday March 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington. There is a Memorial Service on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church, 469 Norway Avenue, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, it would be Bobby's greatest honor and the family's heartfelt wish that any donations be made to the Robert R "Bobby" Nelson Scholarship Fund at Marshall University. Marshall University, Robert "Bobby" Nelson Scholarship Fund, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington WV 25703. For questions, contact Rick Robinson, [email protected] The Nelson family owes the deepest thanks to Bobby's friends: Rhonda Barker, Cheryl Smith, Brittany Coy, Missy Thompson, Kim Williams, the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, his dear friend and guardian angel, Dr. Kathy Saber and the many wonderful physicians, nurses and techs who provided quality and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019