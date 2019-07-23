







McDONALD BOOTH, 91 of Ceredo, W.Va., went on vacation to the Paradise of God on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on December 13, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late parents Mack Booth and Sarah Elizabeth Ross Booth. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years in 2017, Norma Ann Dixon Booth; one son, James P. Booth Sr.; and son-in-law Harold Lykins. He was a member of East View Baptist Church and was a WWII and Korean War veteran. He leaves behind to cherish his memories two daughters, Debbie Mae Sansom (Lloyd) and Sheila Lykins, all of Ceredo, W.Va.; and one son, Leonard Booth (Cheryl) of Rock Hill, S.C. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his precious fur babies, Junie and Poncho, and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon July 25 at the funeral home, with Pastor Lloyd Sansom and Brother Pete Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 23, 2019