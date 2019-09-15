The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
MEDA MARIE LAWHORN


1936 - 2019
MEDA MARIE LAWHORN Obituary




MEDA MARIE LAWHORN, 83, of Ona, entered through Heaven's gate Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Nathan Jude and Pastor Jacob Marshall. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born May 26, 1936, a daughter of the late Elmer and Lucy Boster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie L. Lawhorn; one granddaughter, Kristie Sutphin Hammond; and one great-grandson, Michael Sutphin. She retired from Herald Dispatch and Holland Supply. She was a past Matron of Barboursville Chapter No. 95 Order of the Eastern Star and was currently a member of the Milton Chapter No. 149. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Deborah Lawhorn; one sister, Mary Whaley; two granddaughters, Angela (Bob) Reynolds and Debbie Jean (Joe) Woods; ten great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Lee Allen Wade; and three special friends, John Dial, Mary Watham and Margie Arthur. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Pallbearers will be great-grandsons. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
