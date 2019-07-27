|
Receiving her last Special Olympics West Virginia Gold Medal for bravery, MEGAN LIVELY, 33, of Buckhannon, W.Va., gained her angel wings on July 24, 2019, after a brave battle with several illnesses. Megan was born on October 27, 1985, in Huntington, W.Va. She moved to Buckhannon with her family in 1987 and has been an integral part of the Upshur County community. Megan is survived by father, Gregory Lively and Carla Golden, mother, Alisa Lively, sister, Hannah Lively, maternal grandmother, Nina Mauk, all of Buckhannon; paternal grandmother, Eva Lively; aunt, Marsha Fowler, husband Steve and cousin Molly of Huntington, W.Va.; aunt, Sue Paugh and cousin Chris of Nashville, Tenn.; and a host of family members all over the United States. Megan was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, George Lively of Huntington, W.Va., and maternal grandfather, Stanley "Shorty" Mauk of Romney, W.Va. Services and interment will be held in Huntington, W.Va., at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Woodmere Memorial Park. The family appreciates all condolences during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Megan to Upshur County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 275, Buckhannon, WV 26201. Arrangements are in the care of Heavner & Cutright Funeral Chapel, Buckhannon, W.Va. "Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." - Special Olympics Motto.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 27, 2019