On the morning of Sunday, September 15, 2019, we lost the love of our life after having waged the most courageous battle. MEGAN "MEG" SUSANNE THACKER, 33, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Allan Thacker and Susanne "Susie" and Doug Eavenson. Meg was a graduate of Fairland High School and Miami University. The Miami Hockey team is dedicating their season to her under her motto of Refuse to Lose. For almost 8 years, Meg has taught us how to live life to the fullest under extreme adversity with grace, humor, strength and courage as she battled osteosarcoma. Her infectious smile, love of family and friends, determination, generosity and most of all, her love for her precious golden retriever, Cali, touched countless people. She was truly beautiful inside and out. Megan was pre-deceased by her maternal grandparents, Arlen and Helen Faulkner. She is survived by her loving parents, paternal grandparents Jim and Rose Murphy, step-brother Jason (Brett) Eavenson, step-sister Tessa (Justin) Larson, nephews Ellis and Bridger Eavenson and niece Quinn Larson. She has two aunts, Shawn Jones and Kellie (Bill) Cornett and nieces Amy (Mark Brayfield) Faulkner and daughter Charlotte, Whitney Faulkner and Allison Turner. We are eternally grateful to her surgeon and friend, Dr. Eric Carlson of the University of Tennessee Medical Center for his constant dedication to her over the years. Meg worked for the most amazing employer, Zimmer Biomet Tri-State. The owners, Matt Oliver and Jason Stanbery and her coworkers were compassionate, considerate and incredibly generous with her during her illness, and we are deeply grateful. Thank you to our family, friends, coworkers and Meg's neighbors who have been by our side during this journey, but especially Aunt Shawn, cousin Amy, and dear friends, Annie Smith, Darren Heitzman, Chris Rogers, Debby Jain and Kathy Billups. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 2 to 5 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 5 p.m. at Beard Mortuary, Huntington, with Cyndy Hardwick officiating. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019