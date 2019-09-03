The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
MELISSA DAWN "MISSY" SCARBERRY


1974 - 2019
MELISSA DAWN "MISSY" SCARBERRY Obituary




MELISSA DAWN "MISSY" SCARBERRY, 45, of Ona, went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 9, 1974, in Huntington, a daughter of Denzel Ray Scarberry and Peggy Ann Weatherholt Scarberry. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Christeen Elkins Weatherholt and Ira and Bertha Blake Scarberry. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Dalvin Scarberry of Richmond, Va., Yvonne (John) Brooks, Kimberly (Stephen) Flowers of Greeneville, Tenn., Kenneth Warren Scarberry and Timothy (Angela) Scarberry; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
