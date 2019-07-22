







MERLE CARLTON JEFFERSON, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bill Davis, Pastor Don Weeks, and Pastor Nathan Jude. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. He was born November 5, 1934 in Barboursville, a son of the late Max and Loris Grove Jefferson. Merle was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of Antioch Baptist Church, and a retired employee of INCO. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joy, and his brother, Jerry. Merle is survived by his loving wife, Deloris "Dee Dee" Jefferson; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Margaret Jefferson of Barboursville; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Don Midkiff of Barboursville; brother and sister-in-law, Larry "Mickey" and Bonnie Jefferson of Huntington; two grandchildren, J'nae Critchley and Jaren Jefferson; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Braxson Critchley and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 22, 2019