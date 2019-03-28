







MERRILL ROBERT COOPER, 75, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1943, in Leet, W.Va., the son of Roy Cooper and Martha Linville Cooper. He was retired from the Lincoln County school system after 37 1/2 years of teaching high school science and biology classes. He previously worked for Adkins Drilling and owned Cooper's Used Furniture in Salt Rock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Leo Cooper, and brother-in-law, Ron Harbour. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Hager Cooper of Huntington; sisters, Betty (David) Poston, Eloise (Jim) Parsley, Agnes (Joseph) Chevront, Pauline (Sherrill) Porter, Deborah (Robert) Mounts and Margaretta Harbour; brothers, Dennis (Rosie) Cooper, Denver (Arbutus) Cooper, Buddy (Jamie) Cooper; sister-in-law, Judy Cooper; as well as a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary