







MICAH LLEWELLYN THOMPSON, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Micah was born on July 24, 1965, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late Harold Hume Thompson and Reba Arminta Harbour Thompson. He was a florist at Stone's Flower City in Huntington for many years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Viola Thompson; paternal grandparents, Homer and Naomi Thompson; maternal grandparents, Oliver and Viola Harbour; and a niece, Janessa Rose Blevins. He is survived by his daughter, Francesca (Johnny) Hall; a sister, Vanessa (Rick) Adkins; five grandchildren, Christina Roberts, Braylee Roberts, Lindsey Roberts, Alyssa Roberts, Caitlyn Hall; three nieces, Andrea Cooper, Sable (Adam) Bowen and Stacy (Ronald) McPherson; a great-niece, Kelsey McPherson; two goddaughters, Brandie (J.W.) Hicks and their son Cooper, and Kala Dean and her daughter Prailey; numerous special aunts and cousins; and Micah's dearest friends, Brenda Stone, Liza and Steve Wade, Michael "Pickle" Lusher, Mike Black, Carl "Bubby" Sanns, Sam Adkins, Josh and Talisha Franklin and their sweet children. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, noon until 2 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 14, 2019