MICHAEL A. FOTOS JR., "MIKE," 87, of the Woodlands Retirement Community, Huntington, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. A private burial will follow. Mike was born June 3, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late M.A. Fotos and Marguerite Boggs Fotos. He received a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and retired as Division Superintendent at Appalachian Power Company with more than 40 years of service. Mike was an active member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington, served many years on its Properties Commission and was a member of the Friendship Class. He was a retired Professional Engineer and past president of the Management Club, member of Guyan Golf and Country Club and the Huntington Downtown Lions Club. Mike was a Lion for 42 years, served as president and in other positions and was honored by being named a Melvin Jones Fellow for his dedicated service. He volunteered as a tutor at Central City Elementary School and established an endowment fund to benefit the educational objectives and tutorial services for children attending Central City Elementary. He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Dr. Barbara Jane Chapman Fotos. Also surviving are a daughter, Margo Jane Fotos of Coinjock, N.C., and a son, Dr. Michael A. Fotos III (Claudia F. Lindsey) and their daughter, Katherine Lindsey Fotos, of West Hartford, Conn.; a brother-in-law, Ray Chapman; and several nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Bobick, Lois Foxworthy, Ramona Curry, and brothers-in-law, Commander (retired) Thomas Curry, Dr. John Foxworthy and Paul Bobick. Friends may call during visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on January 4, 2020, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, Mike suggested contributions be made to Fifth Avenue Baptist Friendship Mission Memorial Fund, Foundation for the Tri-State Central City Elementary Academic Fund, or another .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020