







MICHAEL ALAN PLYMALE, 42, of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the University of Colorado Health Hospital in Aurora, Colo. He was born October 31, 1976, at Saint Mary's Hospital. Michael was the son of Lyle F. "Rick" Plymale II and Susan Edris Plymale and the husband for 16 years of Catherine Woodward Plymale, whom he loved and adored. Michael was preceded in death by grandparents, Lyle F. and Edith Jones Plymale, George and Benita Woodward and Ruth Lillian Edris; also an aunt and uncle, Mickey Ray and Karen Plymale Knowles. Michael is also survived by his grandfather, Robert Lutz Edris of Myerstown, Pa.; one brother and sister-in-law, Mark Daniel and Tessie Plymale, and a niece, Hannah Plymale, all of Stanton, Ky.; his loving and caring father and mother-in-law and grandmother, John and Lynda Woodward and Billie "Grams" Chandler, all of Denver, Colo.; uncles and aunts, Robert and Kathleen Edris of Mount Aetna, Pa., Wesley Edris of Bethlehem, Pa., and Faye Stephens of Kenova, W.Va.; cousins, Kevin Knowles and Eric McComas of Lavalette, W.Va., Brian Knowles of Barboursville, W.Va., Keirsten Edris of Mt. Aetna, Pa., Megan, Heath and Isaac Webb of Phoenixville, Pa., Hillary and Josh Pfeffer of Reading, Pa., Eleanor Terry of Ceredo, W.Va., Dr. Michael Stephens of Midland, Mich., Dr. Sherry Stephens of Orient, Ohio, Bruce Terry of Chesapeake, Ohio, Jan Terry of Memphis, Tenn., Sherry Apostolos of Kenova, W.Va., Donna Brown of Huntington, W.Va., and Lauren Sanchez and Bre Harrison, both of Allentown, Pa.; special friends of the family, Harriett Hutchinson, David and Marsha Blain, all of Huntington, W.Va.; and good friend and mentor through the years, Ed Miller of Barboursville, W.Va. We would like to express a "special thank you" to the friends and employees, Ana Marie, Barb, Leslie, Marti, Ali, Sierra and Cameron, of United Bank, the Westmoreland Branch, for their heartfelt thoughts and prayers. Michael was a 1995 graduate of Vinson High School and a 1998 graduate of Marshall University. He was a proud member of the Vinson High School Marching Band and the Marshall University Marching Thunder. He was a devout Christian and a member of the Colorado Community Church in Aurora, Colo. He was a faithful and trusted employee/trainer of Lowe's Inc. for over 20 years in Burlington, Ohio, Barboursville, W.Va., and Aurora, Colo. Michael also was a huge Marshall University and University of Colorado fan. He also loved his Denver area professional sports teams: the Rockies, Broncos, Nuggets, Avalanche and Rapids. Michael will be remembered for his strong Christian faith, warm smile, his gentle, caring heart and his love for family and friends. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be held at Olinger Hampden Mortuary and Cemetery of Denver, Colo., on Tuesday, March 26, from 10 to 11 a.m.; graveside service from 11 to 11:30 a.m. March 26. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Colorado Community Church in Aurora, Colo., from 1 to 2 p.m. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary