







MICHAEL ALLEN CASTO, of Kilgore Creek, Milton, and Sissonville, W.Va., passed away peacefully in his home on the 14th day of June, 2019. He was a graduate of Sissonville High School. He retired from the CSX Railroad after thirty years of service. Mike never truly retired though, working as an electrician and always helping someone in need. When not working, he spent time doing the things he loved, camping, fishing, kayaking, traveling, NASCAR and the Mountaineers. Above all, Mike was devoted to his family who will miss him desperately. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Nezabeth Casto, grandparents, Clark and Hilda Casto, grandmother and beloved great-aunt, Dora Manchie Boggess and Audrey Boggess. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael P. Casto (Patricia), daughter, Jennifer Casto Brown (Brian), grandson, Kole Casto, sister, Donna Bridgette (Gary), brother, David Casto, niece, Shealee Dobson (Eric), nephews, Matthew (Stacy) and Tyler Bridgette, and several great-nieces and -nephews who adored him. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rippling Waters Campground, 2771 Middlefork Road, Kenna, W.Va., in the shelter by the lake, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. Feel free to wear your WVU gear and dress comfortably. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike's memory to . Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary