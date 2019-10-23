|
MICHAEL ALLEN SMITH SR., 68, of Hurricane passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at CAMC-Teays Valley. Born April 25, 1951, in Huntington, he was a son of the late Allen Junior and Wanda Lee Skeens Smith. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaitlin Alexa Dial. Mike was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Hurricane, and was an avid NASCAR fan. He served his country with the United States Air Force. He was also a former employee of E.I. DuPont and retired from Bayer Chemical. Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Donna Price Smith; children Michael Allen Smith Jr. of Hurricane, Jennifer Nicole Dial (Jason) of Hurricane; grandchildren Andrew Justin Dial, Kelsie Michaela Dial, Kaylee Michelle Smith and Adriana Meadow Smith; great-grandchildren Peyton and Brayden Dial; sister Brenda Spurlock (Rick) of Lesage. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. Kevin Prevett officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. You may also visit his tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Mike with the family. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Smith family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019