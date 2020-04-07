|
|
MICHAEL ANCE YORK, age 56, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired truck driver, auto mechanic, and a proud resident of Wayne County, W.Va. Michael is survived by the mother of his two sons, Rebecca Jane York; his sons Michael James and Joshua William York; his brother David Lee York; his daughter-in-law Thea York; and his future daughter-in-law Emily Queen. Michael was born July 31, 1963, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Elizabeth "Betty" York and William "Bill" York. He attended Wayne High School and would later meet his future wife, Rebecca Jane York. On March 22, 1986, and March 5, 1999, respectively, he welcomed his two sons, whom he would love, cherish and pass down a childhood love for baseball and professional wrestling. Michael was a devoted father, friend, coach, and car enthusiast. He had a very comical personality and was a very knowledgeable man when it came to motor vehicles. Michael enjoyed model cars, professional wrestling, NASCAR, and anything to do with muscle cars. He would always find a way to fix the broken-down vehicle or any unwanted project that came up around the house. Michael also had a love for building model cars and sometimes competed at the West Virginia World of Wheels. Later in his life, Michael would end up finding the Lord. In his last days, Michael carried a prayer cloth given to him by Estel and Arbutis Moore of East Lynn, W.Va. He was always a comical and family-loving man. Michael will forever be in our hearts and deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. Private burial will be at Bowen Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the York family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020