MICHAEL ARTHUR BELTER, 52, of Ranger, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Alliance Community Hospital in Ohio. He was born March 12, 1967, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, to Martin and Patricia Weiland Belter. Michael leaves behind his mother; brothers John and Kenny Belter, all of Baraboo, Wisconsin; sisters Mary (Wally) Zirzow also of Baraboo, Wisconsin, and Lena Baker of Ranger, W.Va.; nieces Rebecca (Mark) Ruffin of Smithfield, Va., June (Randy) Wilson of Branchland, W.Va., and Jennifer Holland of Branchland, W.Va.; great-nephews Brandon Birchette, Jaydon, Ashdon and Landon Ruffin of Smithfield, Va.; great-nieces Abigail Wilson and Brooklynn Turley, both of Branchland, W.Va. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends in Wisconsin and West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father; brother Billy Belter; and brother-in-law Ralph Baker. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 2, 2019