







MICHAEL CRUM left us on March 3, 2019. His many friends mourn his passing. Mike was very good at his work and saved many of us from the cold and heat. He did it with a cranky kind of good-heartedness and an awesome sense of humor. Mike had a joke for every occasion and some of them were awful but all of them made us laugh. Mike also had another side, the deeply compassionate, caring side. He was a good friend, a wise friend, and a real comfort when someone was troubled. He will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rebecca Browning, his mother Loretta, his father Roscoe and brother Bob Crum. He is survived by two children, Christopher Michael Crum and Rachael Smith and two grandchildren Andrew and Addison. He worked for many years at Custom Heating and Cooling. He will be missed by his many friends and critters who felt his love. We all feel blessed to have known him and shared our lives with him. A memorial gathering of friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary