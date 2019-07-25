|
|
|
MICHAEL D. ROBERTS, 71, of Huntington, husband of Linda Adkins Roberts, died July 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired heavy equipment mechanic and welder from the City of Escanaba, Mich. Funeral service will be conducted noon Saturday, Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. A fellowship will follow the service in the church hall. Visitation will be held two hours before service Saturday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 25, 2019