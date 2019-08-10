Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL "SCOTT" DAVIS


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL "SCOTT" DAVIS Obituary




MICHAEL "SCOTT" DAVIS, of West Hamlin, W.Va., born Sept. 19, 1976, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rebecca and Ernest Davis of West Hamlin, W.Va., and maternal grandparents, Donald and Ethel Watts of Branchland, W.Va., as well as one uncle, Donald Watts Jr. of Branchland, W.Va. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Joanie Gallion, and their three-year-old son, Grayson Davis. He leaves behind his parents, Richard "Sandy" Davis and Deloris Davis, both of West Hamlin, W.Va.; two brothers, Richard Neil Davis of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Nickolas Davis of Ranger, W.Va. Scott was a hardworking, devoted father, son, friend and a great man. He will be missed by all that knew him. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Lenny Romans officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now