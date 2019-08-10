|
|
MICHAEL "SCOTT" DAVIS, of West Hamlin, W.Va., born Sept. 19, 1976, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rebecca and Ernest Davis of West Hamlin, W.Va., and maternal grandparents, Donald and Ethel Watts of Branchland, W.Va., as well as one uncle, Donald Watts Jr. of Branchland, W.Va. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Joanie Gallion, and their three-year-old son, Grayson Davis. He leaves behind his parents, Richard "Sandy" Davis and Deloris Davis, both of West Hamlin, W.Va.; two brothers, Richard Neil Davis of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Nickolas Davis of Ranger, W.Va. Scott was a hardworking, devoted father, son, friend and a great man. He will be missed by all that knew him. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Lenny Romans officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019