







MICHAEL EDWARD CHILDERS, 71, of Huntington, passed away June 30, 2019, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Reverend Jackie Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery. He was born November 2, 1947, a son of the late Edward Chilton Childers and the late Reva Hatfield Childers. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Childers and Nellie Ruth Childers Triplett. He was retired from ACF and was an Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and receiving two Purple Hearts. He was a lifetime member of the VFW 9738. He is survived by his wife, Debra Childers; one daughter, Amy Childers; and Papaw's girls, Megan and Julianna Childers; one stepson, Chad Hale; special brother-in-law, Mike Turner and Joyce; and special aunt, Pauline Gue. Special thanks to Hospice of Huntington, Hospice Nurse Debra, nurses and all caregivers at Rivers Bend Health Care and Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, and a special thanks to his cousin, June Allen, for her care of him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 5, 2019