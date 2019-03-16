







MICHAEL EDWARD MILLER, "Mike," 67, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Mike was born to Edward and Nell Miller on May 30, 1951, in Kanawha County, West Virginia. He was married to Bonnie Ann Hoepf Miller. Mike graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, with a degree in accounting. He was a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the FAEC. On graduation he quickly achieved partnership status with Deloitte & Touche in Louisville, Ky., where he worked for 20 years. He went on to be the Chief Financial Officer at Fender Musical Instruments Corporation in Scottsdale, Ariz., the Executive Vice President and CFO of Commonwealth Bancshares, and the Executive Vice President and CFO of Churchill Downs, both in Louisville, Ky. His last position was acting CFO for the Presbyterian Church (USA) in Louisville. Mike loved sports, having played basketball and golf at Barboursville High School. He was an avid University of Louisville basketball and football fan. He belonged to the Big Spring Country Club in Louisville for many years. He loved reading, music and long rides over country roads on his Harley. Over the years he volunteered to serve as a board member for various organizations including the YMCA of Metropolitan Louisville, Home of the Innocents and St. Francis School. Mike was preceded in death by a son, John Andrew Miller, his parents and a sister, Jane Ellen Miller. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his daughter, Julie Miller Bellanca, and grandchildren, Allie and Andrew Bellanca. He is also survived by a close cousin, Glen Miller. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, in the chapel of The Presbyterian Church (USA) at 100 Witherspoon St., Louisville, KY. Condolences at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m.; reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please support your local Hospice in any way you can. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary