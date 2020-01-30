|
MICHAEL EUGENE TURNER, 57, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 22, 1962, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Edward Turner Sr. and Fay Catherine Ward Turner. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Wesley Scott Turner. He was a lamination operator for Rubberlite and was a member of Farmdale Church of Christ. Survivors include his wife, Wilma Turner; three sons, Jason (Kristen) Turner of Salt Rock, W.Va., Adam Turner of Huntington and Matthew (Emily) Turner of Wayne, W.Va.; two stepsons, Sgt. James (Gina) Eldridge of Barboursville, currently serving as a Medic in the National Guard in Iraq, and Christopher (Brittany) Huffman of Ashland, Ky.; eleven grandchildren, Dylan Bozeman, Tanner and Griffin Eldridge, Cayden Harvey, Colton and Jayla Turner, Gwyn, Ozrik and Grimm Huffman, and Logan and Lucy Turner; a brother, Charlie (Amber) Turner of Willis, Texas; and a host of special nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Farmdale Church of Christ, Barboursville, with Minister Derek James and his brother-in-law, Minister Vernon Eldridge, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020