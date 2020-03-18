Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
MICHAEL HAROLD STITH

MICHAEL HAROLD STITH Obituary

MICHAEL HAROLD STITH, 68, of Ekron, Ky., husband of Gretchen Ann Fraley Stith, died March 15 in Baptist Health, Louisville, Ky. He was owner and operator of Stith Body Shop in Ekron. Funeral service will be noon March 19, Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home, Brandenburg, Ky.; burial following in Buck Grove Cemetery, Ekron, Ky. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. www.bjsfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
