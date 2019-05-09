







MICHAEL JOSEPH ADKINS, 42, of Lavalette, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow at Sam Damron Cemetery. He was born June 30, 1976 in Huntington, the son of Dewey Joseph Adkins of Lavalette, and Barbara Locke Cheal of Destin, Fla. Mike was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He was a manager at Rubberlite where he worked for 24 years. When Mike was not at work, he was in a basketball gym. His family was his life. Preceding him in death was his mother-in-law, Alma Maynard; his grandparents, Sadie and Homer Adkins and Bill Locke. In addition to his parents, survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, Kimberly Dawn Maynard Adkins; two daughters, Brittany Wallace (Daniel), Bailee Adkins; a son, Tysun Adkins; three grandchildren, Brinceton, Bristol and Tucker Wallace; two sisters, Christin Lilly (Judson)and Michelle Joyce; a grandmother, Doris Gibson; his wife's parents, Richard and Sibyl Maynard; and a host of additional family and friends. Friends may call from noon until service time Friday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. The family would like to thank Rubberlite Inc. as well as the surgeons and surgical team at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 9, 2019