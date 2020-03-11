|
MICHAEL L. EANES, 69, of Huntington, died March 6 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 12, Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
