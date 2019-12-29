|
|
Michael Matthew Heaberlin, born 11/13/72, died 12/24/19
MICHAEL MATTHEW HEABERLIN, 47, of Huntington, passed away at home on Christmas Eve. He was born on November 13, 1972, to William A. and the late Clara M. Heaberlin of Huntington. He was a graduate of Our Lady of Fatima School, Huntington East High School Class of '91, and attended DeVry Technical Institute in Columbus, Ohio, and Marshall University before serving in the U.S. Navy, where he was part of the Seabees Unit. He later worked at Special Metals, A to Z Rentals, and for many years assisted his father with live events for M.P.E. Entertainment. He was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. While a student at Marshall, he was a member of the Choral Union and was active in Student Government. He was a devoted fan of the Marshall Thundering Herd, the Cincinnati Reds and the Bengals. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Marie Heaberlin; his uncle, Gary Heaberlin; his cousin, Russel L. Gross III; and grandparents, Donald F. and Edith M. Heaberlin of Beckley and Michael and Kay Redosh of Huntington. He is survived by his father and stepmother, William A. and Deborah A. Heaberlin of Huntington; uncle and aunt, Don and Karen Heaberlin of Lebanon, Ohio; aunts, Shirley Van Horne and Katy Heaberlin of Beckley; two sons, Branden Garrett Heaberlin and Jarrod Hunter Heaberlin of Huntington; a daughter, Julie Marie Ramey; and a wide array of lifelong friends. He will always be remembered for his big heart, concern for others, contagious laugh and sense of humor. Visitation will be on December 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 Fifteenth Street, followed by the Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Douglas Ondeck officiating. He will be laid to rest at Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Peter Claver Catholic Church or the Huntington City Mission. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019