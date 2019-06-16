The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
MICHAEL ODELL BEAVER, 61, of Huntington, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born January 30, 1958, in Huntington, a son of the late Odell and Anna Gillispie Beaver. He was a carpenter by trade. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one nephew, Teddy, and one great-niece, Sierra. He is survived by three sisters, Jeanette Louise (Ronnie) Devore and Linda Carol (Terry) Smith, both of Huntington, and Susan Ann (Tony) Jackson of Barboursville; one brother, Teddy Ray Beaver of Lesage; two aunts, Arlene (Dorman) Gray of Glenwood, W.Va., and Mary Gillispie of Florida; three nieces, Tonya, Renee and Karen; five nephews, Alan, Tim, David, Thomas and Nicholas; several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and good friend, Dana Angelo. According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
