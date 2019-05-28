Home

MICHAEL RANDY KEITH SR., 53, of Huntington, formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born October 28, 1965 in Indianapolis, Ind., a son of the late Euphia Mae Keith. His grandmother Readie Harris also preceded him in death along with one brother, Andre Keith. Michael worked at Marshall University in maintenance and was involved with the special-needs community. Survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, Deanna Keith; his children, Michael Randy Keith Jr. and Haylie Shepard Combs of Huntington; two brothers, Ronald (Denise) Cross of Whitman, W.Va., and Darrow Keith of Huntington; sister, Benita (Bobby) Twyman of Indianapolis, Ind.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including special cousin Dreama (James) Starks of Cleveland, Ohio; and special friends, Peggy Spurlock, Amanda Dean and Lewis Motley, all of Huntington. Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Friends may call two hours prior to the funeral.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 28, 2019
