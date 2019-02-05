







MICHAEL RAY "GRUMPY" KING, 59, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away February 3, 2019, at his home. He was born April 21, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Ray C. and Gayle Fellure King. He was preceded in death by one brother, David Alan King. He is also survived by daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and David Fletcher of Barboursville; three sons, Ryan King of Barboursville, Austin King and Anthony King of Huntington; one brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Kelli King of Barboursville; sister-in-law April King of Crown Pointe, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Abby, Jordan Black, Marlee, Arun, Jordan Amos and Brayden King; special friend, Matt Lewis; several nieces and nephews, and his favorite cat, Fuzzy. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, Pastor Bill Davis officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.