Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
MICHAEL RAY "GRUMPY" KING


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL RAY "GRUMPY" KING Obituary




MICHAEL RAY "GRUMPY" KING, 59, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away February 3, 2019, at his home. He was born April 21, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Ray C. and Gayle Fellure King. He was preceded in death by one brother, David Alan King. He is also survived by daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and David Fletcher of Barboursville; three sons, Ryan King of Barboursville, Austin King and Anthony King of Huntington; one brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Kelli King of Barboursville; sister-in-law April King of Crown Pointe, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Abby, Jordan Black, Marlee, Arun, Jordan Amos and Brayden King; special friend, Matt Lewis; several nieces and nephews, and his favorite cat, Fuzzy. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, Pastor Bill Davis officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019
