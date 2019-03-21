|
|
|
MICHAEL RAY MARKINS, 74, of Ironton, died March 19 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked in Quality Control for Dayton Malleable. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
