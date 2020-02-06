|
|
MICHAEL RAY PHILLIPS, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Mike was born February 25, 1954, the son of Ila Ree Davis and Clifford Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Phillips; stepfather, Chuck Davis; a brother, E.G. Phillips; a sister, Joyce Stollings; and a grandson, Grayson Phillips. Mike was a US Army veteran and retired from the Huntington VA Medical Center. He loved fishing, hunting and the Marshall Thundering Herd. He is survived by his son, Noah (Rachel) Phillips; daughter, Mikayla (Joseph) Peter; grandchildren, Blake Phillips and Andi and Camden Peter; brother, Clifford J. (Marilyn) Phillips; mother- and father-in-law, Carl and Mayona Ward; and lots of special in-laws, nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at Chapman's Mortuary on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. Friends and family are invited to visit at the funeral home on Friday after 2 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020