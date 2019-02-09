







MICHAEL SHANE FLOWERS, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Huntington and Man, W.Va., departed this life on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born January 10, 1974, at Man, W.Va. He was the son of Richard G. Flowers and the late Judy A. Flowers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chasity L. Flowers; paternal grandparents, Emma Jean (Ulva) Brown and Valkie Flowers; maternal grandparents, Ernest and Violet Bevins. Michael was a graduate of Man High School Class of 1992. He attended WV Southern Community College. He worked as an electrician in the Huntington, W.Va., and Columbus areas. He was a loving father, and everyone that knew Michael enjoyed his humor, smile and ease of which he approached life. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Those left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Jacob, Nicholas and Sammy Flowers, all of Huntington, W.Va.; his father, Richard (Kathy) Flowers of Sissonville, W.Va.; his brothers, Allen (Kristie) Flowers of Ashland, Ky., and Jason (Jessica Hatfield) Flowers of Huntington, W.Va.; his sister, Erica Rose (Eric) Gibson of Ashland, Ky.; special nieces and nephews include Chrissy Tackett, Paige (Allen) Wallace and Vanessa Tackett, Brandon (Whitley) Chapman, Cody and Hailey Chapman, Chase and Connor Flowers, Dylan and Dalton Gibson, Tate Hatfield. In remembrance of Michael's life, a celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary