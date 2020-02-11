|
MICHAEL W. GERBER, son of Floyd David and Georgia Wingate Gerber, died Thursday night, February 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Elizabeth D. (Betsy) Gerber and his sister Lucinda Jane Gerber.
Mike was a true gentleman who believed in his God, his country, supported the Military and was proud of his service in the Air Force. He embraced his 2nd Amendment rights and believed in service to others.
The community was important to Mike and he proudly served on the Cabell Huntington Foundation Board for two nine-year terms, the Lewis College of Business Advisory Board, served as an Elder for several terms at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church and member of the Huntington Pediatric Clinic Board for 40 years serving as President several times. Mike was Secretary Treasurer of the City Club of Huntington and Treasurer for Violet. Mike served as a foster parent, was a member of Rotary, The Huntington Museum of Art, The Glass Club of Huntington and the SAE Fraternity.
It was a proud and humble moment when Mike was inducted into the Lewis College of Business Hall of Fame.
A man of varied interests, he was a pilot who said that flying made him feel close to God. He loved to hike and take annual fishing trips to Wollaston Lake Lodge in Saskatchewan, Canada, where he found many friends both staff and fellow vacationers. He cherished those friendships.
Mike was an excellent photographer, and many have enjoyed his work.
He was proud of his profession and his work as a CPA for close to 50 years. He was a member of the AICPA and other professional organizations. He became a partner at Hayflich and Steinberg, which has now become Hayflich CPAs PLLC. He was proud of the firm as it evolved after his retirement and maintained a private office at that site.
The family requests that instead of flowers, contributions be made to the Marshall Foundation, Michael W. Gerber Scholarship, c/o Lance West, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703, to Little Victories, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545 or to the .
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Bob Bondurant. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.