







MICHAEL WAYNE JARRETT, 60, of Kenova, W.Va.. was united with the one who gave his life for him, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m.. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the 20th Street Baptist Church in Kenova, of which he was a member and loved deeply, with Pastor Matthew Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Mike was born February 3, 1959, in Madison, W.Va., son of Joann Jarrett Harris and the late Herschel G. Jarrett. He was an outside sales contractor with the 84 Lumber Company. Mike loved his family, friends and his God; he was the kind of man you would like your son to be. He was a kind and humble man with a huge heart and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know him. In addition to his mother he is survived by his beloved wife Jan McGlone Jarrett; children Tyler Jarrett (Jami) and Jana Jarrett; grandchildren Malli, Izzy and Cruz; sisters Patty Saunders, Kim Adkins and Tina Rice; goddaughter Morgan Napier and numerous other family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's MICU for all their care and love bestowed on Mike. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations to be made to Child Evangelistic Fellowship, 1249 Madison Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the 20th Street Baptist Church, Kenova. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary