Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
MIKE TRIMBOLI Jr.

MIKE TRIMBOLI Jr. Obituary




MIKE TRIMBOLI JR., 91, residing in Seminole, Fla., formerly of Huntington, went to be with our Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Morton Plant Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on August 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Mike was born on October 10, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Mike and Flora Glatfetter Trimboli. He was the owner of Bradley's Produce and was a member of Huntington Christian Church, formerly Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josie "JoAnn" Burns Trimboli; one son, Darrell Gene Trimboli; and four brothers. He is survived by his oldest granddaughter and son-in-law, Angela and Ernest Porter; granddaughter, Mary Ann Harrell (Rachel Weimer); step-granddaughters, Stephanie (Shelton) Smith and Brittany Berger; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; he was beloved by friends, family and two daughters-in-law, Connie Wilson and Jane Trimboli. Friends may call from noon until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
