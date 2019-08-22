|
MIKE TRIMBOLI JR., 91, residing in Seminole, Fla., formerly of Huntington, went to be with our Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Morton Plant Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on August 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Mike was born on October 10, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Mike and Flora Glatfetter Trimboli. He was the owner of Bradley's Produce and was a member of Huntington Christian Church, formerly Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josie "JoAnn" Burns Trimboli; one son, Darrell Gene Trimboli; and four brothers. He is survived by his oldest granddaughter and son-in-law, Angela and Ernest Porter; granddaughter, Mary Ann Harrell (Rachel Weimer); step-granddaughters, Stephanie (Shelton) Smith and Brittany Berger; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; he was beloved by friends, family and two daughters-in-law, Connie Wilson and Jane Trimboli. Friends may call from noon until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019