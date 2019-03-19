







MIKKA LEANN BASH, 29, of Greenup, Ky., went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday March 17, 2019, and is now at peace. Mikka was born March 31, 1989, in Huntington, West Virginia, a daughter of Patricia Kay Spry (Larry) Marshall and the late Michael Lee Bash. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Charles and Thelma Parsley Bash and maternal grandparents Leo and Betty Money Spry. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Caiden Jett Jordan and Kayleb Michael Jordan, who both live at home; the father of her sons, Ray Jordan of Chesapeake, Ohio; one sister, Jamie Dawn (Chris) Brown of Waterloo, Ohio; one nephew, Kyler Brown; her aunts and uncles and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home, Greenup, Kentucky, by Pastor Bryan White. Burial will be in Brick Union Cemetery, Lloyd, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday.