MILDRED LEWIS, 85, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Kenova Church of Christ with Minister Chris Stevens officiating. Interment will be in Ward-Lewis Cemetery. She was born February 20, 1934, in Prichard, W.Va., daughter of the late Delbert and Lucinda Stevens Ward. She was a member of the Kenova Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Fred Lewis; one son, Gary Lee Lewis; five brothers, Charles, Billy, Henry, Eugene and Ricky Ward, and one sister, Ruby Chinn. She is survived by her children, Larry Lewis, Carla Workman (David), Rita Damron (Paul) and Terry Lewis (Sonja); seven grandchildren, Tabitha, Lisa, Amanda, Michael, Jason, Cassie, Cory and Tia; great-grandchildren, River, Brooklyn, Haylie, Brennlie, Chloe, Liam, Hunter, Matthew, Chloe and Lyric; great- great-grandchild, Willow; one brother, Roger Ward (Regina); four sisters, Betty Arnoldt (Ronnie), Beverly Lemons (Lewis), Dianne Nelson (David) and Loretta Joseph (Donnie); several nieces and nephews; and her beloved four-legged friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Kenova Church of Christ.